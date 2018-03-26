Chemung Financial (CHMG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemung Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.536381486706 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. 2,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $219.01, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Jr. Tranter bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $55,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Swan sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $254,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Chemung Canal Trust Company (the Bank) and CFS Group, Inc (CFS), provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary and other financial services to its clients. The Company manages its operations through two segments: core banking and Wealth Management Group (WMG).

