Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chicago Bridge & Iron worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBI. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron in the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron by 225.2% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 787,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,361,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the third quarter worth approximately $4,840,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Bridge & Iron in the third quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

CBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered Chicago Bridge & Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Macquarie raised Chicago Bridge & Iron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Chicago Bridge & Iron to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Chicago Bridge & Iron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicago Bridge & Iron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) opened at $16.17 on Monday. Chicago Bridge & Iron has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Chicago Bridge & Iron had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicago Bridge & Iron will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

