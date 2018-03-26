Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084,803 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Chico's FAS worth $29,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico's FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Chico's FAS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Chico's FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chico's FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chico's FAS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE CHS) opened at $8.93 on Monday. Chico's FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,141.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Chico's FAS had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Chico's FAS’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Chico's FAS, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Chico's FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Chico's FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Chico's FAS from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chico's FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico's FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chico's FAS in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico's FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico's FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

