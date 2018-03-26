China Biologic Products (CBPO) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group restated their buy rating on shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBPO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on China Biologic Products and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded China Biologic Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

CBPO stock opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,683.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $120.46.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in China Biologic Products by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and sales of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products in China. It operates through the manufacture and sales of human plasma products segment. China Biologic has a product portfolio with over 20 various dosage forms of plasma products and other biopharmaceutical products across nine categories.The Company’s products include human albumin, human immunoglobulin, immunoglobulin for intravenous injection (IVIG), human hepatitis B immunoglobulin, human rabies immunoglobulin, human tetanus immunoglobulin, placenta polypeptide, Factor VIII and human prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC).

