Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.27

News coverage about Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huazhu Hotels Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8268278421003 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.02. 555,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,821. The stock has a market cap of $8,613.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $166.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Hotels Group from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Huazhu Hotels Group Company Profile

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

