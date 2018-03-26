Church & Dwight (CHD) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Church & Dwight earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0683516495719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of Church & Dwight (CHD) traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,548. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11,538.48, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares in the company, valued at $702,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 396,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $19,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 324,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,323,205.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

