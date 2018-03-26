CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Sells C$20,058.72 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Peter W. Glaab sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.82, for a total transaction of C$20,058.72.

CI Financial Corp (TSE CIX) opened at C$27.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7,720.00, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.49. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$25.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$594.40 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.50 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CI Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.86.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

