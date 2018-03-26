Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 256,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,539. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.13, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 857,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 22,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

