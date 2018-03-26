Ciena (CIEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

Ciena stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3,680.15, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Ciena has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $217,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,720 shares of company stock worth $2,383,290 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 424,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 292,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

