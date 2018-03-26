Ciena Co. (CIEN) Director Sells $15,974.58 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick Gallagher sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $15,974.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE CIEN) opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3,680.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ciena to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.98 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 639,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

