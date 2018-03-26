Ciena Co. (CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.81.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.98 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.76 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Frodsham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $89,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,290. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 424,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 103.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 378.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 53.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter.

CIEN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,313. The firm has a market cap of $3,680.15, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ciena has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

