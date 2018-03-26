TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 2.39% of Cimpress worth $87,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $398,436,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $32,152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cimpress by 1,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,309,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $5,018,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, insider Katryn Blake sold 37,406 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $5,392,823.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $125,616.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,818.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,672 shares of company stock worth $5,754,734. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ CMPR) opened at $158.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cimpress NV has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

