Cincinnati Bell (CBB) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) Critical Contrast

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.85%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.44 $35.10 million $0.58 23.02 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million ($9.25) -2.88

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell 2.52% -0.61% 0.10% Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., along with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. Through its Entertainment and Communications segment, the Company provides high-speed data, video and voice solutions to consumers and businesses over fiber network and a legacy copper network. The IT Services and Hardware segments operates through its subsidiary, Cincinnati Bell Technology Solutions Inc. (CBTS), which is engaged in the sale and service of end-to-end communications and information technology (IT) systems and solutions for business customers across the United States. The Company has interest in CyrusOne Inc., which operates carrier-neutral data center colocation business.

About Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

