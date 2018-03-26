Cision (CISN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cision (CISN) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.81. 429,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cision has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. analysts predict that Cision will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cision in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

