Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) by 677.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 2,147,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 437.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 201,215 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE OZM) opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,331.87, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.09 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

In related news, CAO Erez Elisha sold 47,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $119,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and real estate business.

