Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $138,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) opened at $9.39 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories of the United States.

