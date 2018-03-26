Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,799 Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE:GNRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gener8 Maritime by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,323 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Gener8 Maritime by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 130,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gener8 Maritime by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,069,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gener8 Maritime by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gener8 Maritime by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRT shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on Gener8 Maritime in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS downgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gener8 Maritime from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gener8 Maritime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NYSE GNRT) opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Gener8 Maritime Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding.

