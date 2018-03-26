C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Holdings Reduced by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of C&J Energy Services worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in C&J Energy Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,624,000 after purchasing an additional 535,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,121,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after acquiring an additional 824,958 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 799,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,856,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 335,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) opened at $25.52 on Monday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,747.24 and a PE ratio of 170.13.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.37 million. equities research analysts expect that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on C&J Energy Services from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

