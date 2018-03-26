Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (CTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 104949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol L. Colman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 900,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in energy master limited partnerships (MLPs).

