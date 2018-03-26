Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,725 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 30.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,623 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) opened at $16.92 on Monday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3,241.46, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information security company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 47,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $772,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 33,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $548,823.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,025 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. First Analysis raised shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

