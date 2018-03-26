EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,195.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 610,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 563,764 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,898,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,577,000 after purchasing an additional 314,840 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,737,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 275,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 141,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE ENLC) opened at $14.50 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2,622.80, a P/E ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

