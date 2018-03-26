Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $64,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $56,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 58.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,889,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,773 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,876,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,706,000 after purchasing an additional 772,198 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $26,993,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ FAST) remained flat at $$53.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 694,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $15,489.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

