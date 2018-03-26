Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News headlines about Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearfield earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.5883357940386 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Saturday, December 30th.

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,189. The firm has a market cap of $179.53, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.07. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.00%. sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

