ClearPoll Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $110,028.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00722798 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00141822 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00180777 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.