CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0606 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $108,107.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00734560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00148123 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00185091 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,470,573 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoinFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.