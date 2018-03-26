CoinPoker Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $164,620.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and ForkDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00719927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00143333 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00180750 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,816,741 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

