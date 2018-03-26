Community Health Systems (CYH) & Chemed (CHE) Critical Analysis

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -16.01% -14.18% -0.63% Chemed 5.89% 30.04% 16.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Health Systems and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 6 9 0 0 1.60 Chemed 0 2 1 0 2.33

Community Health Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Chemed has a consensus price target of $266.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Chemed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Chemed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Health Systems and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $15.35 billion 0.03 -$2.46 billion ($21.97) -0.19 Chemed $1.67 billion 2.72 $98.17 million $5.81 48.32

Chemed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemed pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Community Health Systems does not pay a dividend. Chemed pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemed has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Chemed beats Community Health Systems on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc. is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The Company provides healthcare services through the hospitals that it owns and operates and affiliated businesses in non-urban and selected urban markets throughout the United States. The services provided through its hospitals and affiliated businesses include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric and rehabilitation services. The Company also provides additional outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. VITAS is the provider of hospice services in an industry dominated primarily by small, non-profit, community-based hospices. VITAS provides hospice care to Medicare beneficiaries participating in these managed care programs. A portion of its VITAS business is operated in the state of Florida. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration and other related services to both residential and commercial customers.

