Comparing AAR (AIR) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

AAR (NYSE: AIR) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. AAR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62% Huntington Ingalls Industries 6.44% 31.01% 8.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAR and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $1.77 billion 0.86 $56.50 million $0.71 61.32 Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.44 billion 1.58 $479.00 million $10.45 25.08

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AAR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AAR and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 2 4 0 2.43

AAR currently has a consensus target price of $47.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus target price of $260.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AAR is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats AAR on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News) and Technical Solutions. Its Ingalls segment includes its non-nuclear ship design, construction, repair and maintenance businesses. Its Newport News includes all of its nuclear ship design, construction, overhaul, refueling, and repair and maintenance businesses. Its Technical Solutions segment provides a range of professional services to the governmental, energy, and oil and gas markets.

