Comparing AAR (AIR) & Its Peers

AAR (NYSE: AIR) is one of 62 public companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AAR to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $1.77 billion $56.50 million 61.56 AAR Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.17

AAR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62% AAR Competitors -0.95% -265.63% 8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AAR lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

AAR has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAR’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 AAR Competitors 372 2195 2980 101 2.50

AAR presently has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 3.33%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

AAR beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

