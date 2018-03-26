Comparing Embraer (ERJ) & Its Peers

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embraer to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Embraer pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Embraer pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embraer and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $5.84 billion $246.80 million 19.04 Embraer Competitors $8.26 billion $580.70 million 21.85

Embraer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embraer. Embraer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Embraer has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embraer’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Embraer and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 2 4 2 0 2.00 Embraer Competitors 372 2195 2980 101 2.50

Embraer currently has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Embraer’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embraer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 4.23% 6.82% 2.33% Embraer Competitors -0.95% -265.63% 8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Embraer rivals beat Embraer on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Embraer

Embraer S.A. (Embraer) is a manufacturer of jets of 70 to 130 seats. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market, and Other Related Businesses segment, which provides fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for its production of helicopters.

