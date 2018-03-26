Financial Review: Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) versus Its Competitors

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE: GNRT) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gener8 Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gener8 Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gener8 Maritime 0 2 2 0 2.50 Gener8 Maritime Competitors 1094 3987 4824 203 2.41

Gener8 Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.60%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Gener8 Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gener8 Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gener8 Maritime $298.37 million -$168.54 million -2.82 Gener8 Maritime Competitors $3.23 billion $305.94 million 18.53

Gener8 Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gener8 Maritime. Gener8 Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Gener8 Maritime has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gener8 Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gener8 Maritime -56.54% -1.55% -0.74% Gener8 Maritime Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Gener8 Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gener8 Maritime rivals beat Gener8 Maritime on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels segment. As of March 10, 2017, the Company owned a fleet of 40 tankers on the water, consisting of 24 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), 10 Suezmax vessels, four Aframax vessels and two Panamax vessels, with an aggregate carrying capacity of 9.4 million deadweight tons (DWT) and one eco VLCC newbuilding. As of March 10, 2017, approximately 77% of its total fleet carrying capacity based on DWT, including newbuildings, was focused on VLCC vessels. As of March 10, 2017, all of its VLCC vessels were deployed in Navig8 Group’s VL8 Pool, all of its Suezmax vessels were deployed in Navig8 Group’s Suez8 Pool and all of its Aframax vessels were deployed in the Navig8 Group’s V8 Pool.

