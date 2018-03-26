Comparing IHS Markit (INFO) and Its Peers

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IHS Markit to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IHS Markit alerts:

97.1% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IHS Markit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 1 3 9 0 2.62 IHS Markit Competitors 1128 5278 7879 223 2.50

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $49.42, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 9.11%. Given IHS Markit’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IHS Markit has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHS Markit and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $3.60 billion $416.90 million 47.51 IHS Markit Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.62

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. IHS Markit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 11.58% 8.98% 4.92% IHS Markit Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Summary

IHS Markit beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings. Its energy offerings are focused on upstream, midstream, downstream and power/gas/coal/renewables (PGCR) services. The Transportation segment includes its aerospace, defense and security (AD&S); automotive, and maritime and trade (M&T) product offerings. The CMS segment includes its product design; technology, media and telecommunication, and economics and country risk (ECR) product offerings. The Company’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.