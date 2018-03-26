Comparing Intersil (ISIL) & Supertex (SUPX)

Intersil (NASDAQ: ISIL) and Supertex (NASDAQ:SUPX) are both technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Intersil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Intersil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intersil and Supertex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersil 0 0 0 0 N/A Supertex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intersil and Supertex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersil N/A N/A N/A $0.35 64.26 Supertex N/A N/A N/A $0.85 N/A

Supertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intersil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intersil pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Supertex does not pay a dividend. Intersil pays out 137.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Intersil and Supertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersil 13.67% 7.83% 6.57% Supertex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intersil beats Supertex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intersil

Intersil Corporation is engaged in designing and developing power management and precision analog integrated circuits (IC). The Company provides power management and precision analog technology for applications in the infrastructure, industrial, automotive, military, aerospace, computing, and consumer markets. It supplies a range of power IC solutions for battery management, processor power management and display power management, including power regulators, converters and controllers, as well as integrated power modules. It also provides precision analog components, such as amplifiers and buffers, proximity and light sensors, data converters, optoelectronics, video decoders and interface products. It is also a supplier of radiation-hardened devices to the military and aerospace industries. It operates in approximately two market categories, including industrial and infrastructure, and computing and consumer.

About Supertex

Supertex, Inc. is a producer of high voltage analog and mixed signal semiconductor components. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), utilizing high voltage DMOS, HVCMOS and HVBiCMOS analog and mixed signal technologies. These ICs are used in the medical ultrasound imaging, light emitting diodes (LED) backlighting for monitors and liquid-crystal display (LCD) television (TVs), LED general lighting, telecommunications, printer, flat panel display, industrial and consumer product industries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States and abroad, to original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) of electronic products. The Company operates in one business segment consisting of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of high voltage analog and mixed signal integrated circuits.

