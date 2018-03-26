Comparing Lithia Motors (LAD) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Eagle Outfitters pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lithia Motors pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Eagle Outfitters pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lithia Motors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion 0.25 $245.21 million $9.76 10.40 American Eagle Outfitters $3.80 billion 0.94 $204.16 million $1.14 17.56

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters. Lithia Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 3 5 0 2.63 American Eagle Outfitters 1 6 10 0 2.53

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus price target of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $19.31, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Given Lithia Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.43% 20.81% 5.01% American Eagle Outfitters 5.38% 17.91% 12.01%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats American Eagle Outfitters on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. As of February 28, 2017, it offered 30 brands of new vehicles and all brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States and online at Lithia.com, DCHauto.com and CarboneCars.com. It operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors and Ford. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan and Volkswagen. Its Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive services, and automotive finance and insurance products.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO Inc.) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc. operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated over 1,000 retail stores and online at ae.com and aerie.com in the United States and internationally. Its company-owned retail stores are located in shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its other brands include Tailgate and Todd Snyder New York. Tailgate is an apparel brand with a college town store concept. Todd Snyder New York is a menswear brand. As of January 28, 2017, the AEO brand operated 943 stores and online at www.ae.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.