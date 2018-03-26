Scholastic (SCHL) and New York Times (NYT) Critical Review

Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholastic and New York Times’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.74 billion 0.76 $52.30 million ($0.52) -73.15 New York Times $1.68 billion 2.28 $4.29 million $0.02 1,160.00

Scholastic has higher revenue and earnings than New York Times. Scholastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York Times, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Scholastic pays out -115.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Times pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scholastic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and New York Times’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic -1.00% 3.57% 2.53% New York Times 0.26% 14.84% 6.06%

Risk & Volatility

Scholastic has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Times has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scholastic and New York Times, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 1 1 0 2.50 New York Times 0 2 0 0 2.00

Scholastic presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.78%. New York Times has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.10%. Given Scholastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scholastic is more favorable than New York Times.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Scholastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of New York Times shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Scholastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of New York Times shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scholastic beats New York Times on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel. Its original publications include Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The 39 Clues, Spirit Animals, The Magic School Bus, I Spy, Captain Underpants, Goosebumps, and Clifford The Big Red Dog; and licensed properties consist of Star Wars, Lego, Pokemon, and Geronimo Stilton. In addition, this segment publishes and creates ?books plus' products for children, including titles, such as Make Clay Charms, Sew Cute Mini Treats, Make Your Own Mini Erasers, and Lego Chain Reactions. The Education segment is involved in the publication and distribution of children's books, print and on-line references, and non-fiction and fiction focused products, classroom magazines and materials, as well as custom curriculum and teaching guides. It publishes non-fiction books under the imprints of Children's Press and Franklin Watts; and consumer magazines under the Teacher magazine name. The International segment licenses the rights to selected Scholastic titles in 47 languages to other publishing companies; and sells educational materials, digital educational resources, and children's books to schools, libraries, bookstores, and other book distributors in approximately 145 countries. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. Scholastic Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms. The Company includes newspapers, print and digital products and investments. The Company’s businesses include newspapers, such as The New York Times (The Times); Websites, including NYTimes.com; mobile applications, including The Times’s news applications, as well as interest-specific applications, such as NYT Cooking, Crossword and others, and related businesses, such as The Times news services division, product review and recommendation Websites The Wirecutter and The Sweethome, digital archive distribution, NYT Live (its live events business) and other products and services under The Times brand.

