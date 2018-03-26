Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Position Reduced by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) opened at $63.27 on Monday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $380.16, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Consolidated-Tomoka Land had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Consolidated-Tomoka Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) Position Reduced by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/consolidated-tomoka-land-co-cto-position-reduced-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a real estate operating company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed 31 commercial real estate properties in 10 states in the United States. Its segments include Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, Golf Operations, and Agriculture and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.