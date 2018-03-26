Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Short Interest Up 39.6% in March

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 602,614 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,389 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 221,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,268. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.87. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.38 million. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 36.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 86.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 99,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter.

MCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Contango Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company (Contango) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, exploitation and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties in the onshore Texas Gulf Coast, offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

