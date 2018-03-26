Contrasting Apogee Enterprises (APOG) & Sonoco Products (SON)

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Sonoco Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sonoco Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sonoco Products pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Apogee Enterprises pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonoco Products pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Apogee Enterprises has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonoco Products has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Sonoco Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises 6.24% 17.99% 9.73% Sonoco Products 3.48% 16.63% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apogee Enterprises and Sonoco Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sonoco Products 0 4 3 0 2.43

Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Sonoco Products has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than Sonoco Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apogee Enterprises and Sonoco Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises $1.11 billion 1.09 $85.79 million $2.78 15.31 Sonoco Products $5.04 billion 0.92 $175.34 million $1.74 26.81

Sonoco Products has higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Enterprises. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats Sonoco Products on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems. The Architectural Services segment designs, engineers, fabricates and installs the walls of glass, windows and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems. The Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment manufactures glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and fine art markets.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management. The Display and Packaging segment’s products and services include point-of-purchase displays; fulfilment; supply chain management, and paperboard specialties. Its Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides the raw material for its fiber-based packaging. The Protective Solutions segment’s products and services include custom-engineered and expanded foam protective packaging and components, and temperature-assured packaging.

