Contrasting Boeing (BA) and Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boeing and Esterline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boeing $93.39 billion 2.05 $8.20 billion $13.47 24.14 Esterline Technologies $2.00 billion 1.08 $117.38 million $2.22 32.79

Boeing has higher revenue and earnings than Esterline Technologies. Boeing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esterline Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boeing and Esterline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boeing 0 9 16 0 2.64 Esterline Technologies 3 5 0 0 1.63

Boeing currently has a consensus target price of $360.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $79.71, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Boeing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boeing is more favorable than Esterline Technologies.

Dividends

Boeing pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Esterline Technologies does not pay a dividend. Boeing pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Esterline Technologies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Boeing and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boeing 8.78% -11,050.62% 8.10% Esterline Technologies 3.31% 6.89% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Boeing has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boeing beats Esterline Technologies on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment provides commercial jet aircraft for passenger and cargo requirements, and fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems; strategic defense and intelligence systems, which include strategic missile and defense systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems; and satellite systems, such as government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, data analytics and information-based services, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. This segment also provides supply chain management and engineering support services; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services, that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Company serves aerospace and defense customers. The Company’s Avionics & Controls business segment includes avionics systems, control and communication systems, and interface technologies capabilities. The Company’s Sensors & Systems business segment includes power systems, connection technologies and advanced sensors capabilities. The Company’s Advanced Materials business segment includes engineered materials and defense technologies capabilities. The Company designs and manufactures ruggedized military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets and field communications.

