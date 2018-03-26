Copa (NYSE:CPA) & Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Head to Head Survey

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20% Copa 14.64% 18.25% 8.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Copa pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend. Copa pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and Copa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.27 $18.49 million ($0.22) -104.22 Copa $2.53 billion 2.15 $370.02 million $8.73 14.77

Copa has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. Air Transport Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Transport Services Group and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Copa 0 3 4 0 2.57

Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.48%. Copa has a consensus price target of $148.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than Copa.

Risk and Volatility

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Air Transport Services Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations. Its segments include ACMI Services and CAM. Through its subsidiaries, it offers a range of complementary services to delivery companies, freight forwarders, airlines and government customers. Its leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc. (CAM) leases cargo aircraft to its airlines, as well as to non-affiliated airlines and other lessees. Airborne Global Solutions, Inc. (AGS) is its subsidiary that assists the Company’s businesses in marketing plans and provides sales leads to its subsidiaries by identifying customers’ business and operational requirements. It owns two airlines, ABX Air, Inc. (ABX) and Air Transport International, Inc. (ATI).

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama. Copa Airlines provides international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama. Copa Colombia provides service within Colombia and international flights from various cities in Colombia to Panama, Venezuela, Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Copa Colombia provides domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network. Its subsidiary, Oval Financial Leasing, Ltd., controls the special purpose entities that have a beneficial interest in the majority of its fleet.

