Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ: DHIL) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Diamond Hill Investment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.20 million $49.98 million 13.75 Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors $2.91 billion $409.21 million -21.30

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group. Diamond Hill Investment Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers have a beta of 3.44, indicating that their average stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 671 3631 4243 187 2.45

As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Diamond Hill Investment Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Hill Investment Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.43% 29.19% 21.13% Diamond Hill Investment Group Competitors 12.59% 7.22% 7.90%

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc. (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc. (BHIL). The Company’s primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients. The Company provides investment management and administration services to mutual funds, institutional accounts and private investment funds. DHCM is an investment advisor to the Diamond Hill Funds (the Funds), a series of open-end mutual funds, private investment funds (Private Funds), an exchange traded fund and other institutional accounts. In addition, DHCM is administrator for the Funds. BHFS provides compliance, treasury and other fund administration services to investment advisors and mutual funds. BHIL is a subsidiary of BHFS. BHIL provides underwriting services to mutual funds. BHFS and BHIL collectively operate as Beacon Hill.

