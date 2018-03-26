Contrasting Hawkins (HWKN) and Mitsubishi Chemical (MTLHY)

Hawkins (NASDAQ: HWKN) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawkins and Mitsubishi Chemical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawkins $483.59 million 0.73 $22.55 million $3.05 10.79 Mitsubishi Chemical $31.23 billion 0.46 $1.45 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hawkins.

Dividends

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hawkins pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hawkins and Mitsubishi Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Hawkins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hawkins has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawkins and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawkins 6.53% 7.94% 4.22% Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hawkins beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy. Its Water Treatment segment is engaged in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment is engaged in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities. It also provides engineering plastics, carbon fiber and composite materials, alumina fibers, functional moldings and composites, and fibers and textiles; lithium-ion battery materials, phosphors, and scintillators; ethylene glycols, chemical derivatives, and polyethylene gasoline tanks; coke, carbon black, synthetic rubber, and carbon materials; methyl methacrylate monomers, acrylic molding materials, and acrylic sheets; oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and electronics material gases; and air separation units. In addition, the company offers treatment agents for autoimmune diseases; therapeutic agents for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; vaccines, compact immunoanalyzers, capsules, diagnostic reagents and instruments, pharmaceutical equipment, and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and self-health check services. Further, it provides computer peripheral and polymer processing products; and clinical testing and drug development, logistic and warehouse, and engineering and construction services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

