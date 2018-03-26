Contrasting II-VI (IIVI) and ESCO Technologies (ESE)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. II-VI does not pay a dividend. ESCO Technologies pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67% ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54%

Risk & Volatility

II-VI has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for II-VI and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

II-VI currently has a consensus price target of $53.80, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given II-VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe II-VI is more favorable than ESCO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of II-VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares II-VI and ESCO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.79 $95.27 million $1.32 32.88 ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.24 $53.70 million $2.99 19.88

II-VI has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies. ESCO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than II-VI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

II-VI beats ESCO Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

