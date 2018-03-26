Contrasting iPass (IPAS) and Canon (CAJ)

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) and Canon (NYSE:CAJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get iPass alerts:

This table compares iPass and Canon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPass $54.40 million 0.48 -$20.55 million ($0.31) -1.19 Canon $36.15 billion 1.09 $2.15 billion $1.99 18.12

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than iPass. iPass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iPass and Canon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPass 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canon 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPass presently has a consensus price target of $2.22, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given iPass’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iPass is more favorable than Canon.

Volatility & Risk

iPass has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canon has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of iPass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Canon shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of iPass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. iPass does not pay a dividend. Canon pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares iPass and Canon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPass -37.78% -282.05% -88.85% Canon 5.93% 8.75% 5.08%

Summary

Canon beats iPass on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc. (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information. The Company has categorized its services into two approaches: Enterprise and Strategic Partnerships. Enterprise, formerly Open Mobile Enterprise (OME), focuses on providing mobile connectivity solutions to enterprises, from large to small. Strategic Partnerships, formerly Open Mobile Exchange (OMX), is executed through business development deals intended to open channel distributions for its product to reach the consumer market. Strategic Partnerships include global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), programs, including credit card companies, software product and service providers, and communication companies.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment manufactures and markets interchangeable lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment offers semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography equipment, magnetic resonance imaging equipment, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, ophthalmic equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services, as well as supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products principally under the Canon brand name through subsidiaries and independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.