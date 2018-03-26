Reviewing MSG Networks (MSGN) & Its Peers

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is one of 82 public companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MSG Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% MSG Networks Competitors 553.43% 18.47% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MSG Networks and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44 MSG Networks Competitors 690 2746 4655 138 2.52

MSG Networks presently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 18.17%. Given MSG Networks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSG Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million $167.34 million 6.29 MSG Networks Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 48.92

MSG Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of MSG Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSG Networks rivals beat MSG Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

