Contrasting National CineMedia (NCMI) and Its Competitors

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) is one of 304 publicly-traded companies in the “BUSINESS SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare National CineMedia to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.12% -55.42% 2.25% National CineMedia Competitors -158.38% -95.28% -3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National CineMedia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 4 2 0 2.14 National CineMedia Competitors 1128 5278 7880 223 2.50

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 49.94%. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. National CineMedia pays out 3,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “BUSINESS SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million $2.50 million 264.00 National CineMedia Competitors $3.01 billion $233.50 million 31.58

National CineMedia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

National CineMedia rivals beat National CineMedia on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCM, Inc.) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. It is engaged in the sale of advertising to national, regional and local businesses in First Look, its cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens across the United States It also sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network (LEN), a series of screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies. The Company sells online and mobile advertising through its Cinema Accelerator digital product to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. In-theater advertising and entertainment content is distributed across NCM LLC’s national theater network.

