Contrasting Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Function(x) (FNCX)

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) and Function(x) (OTCMKTS:FNCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Function(x) has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tyler Technologies and Function(x), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80 Function(x) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $207.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Function(x).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Function(x) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Function(x)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies 19.50% 12.49% 8.99% Function(x) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyler Technologies and Function(x)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies $840.66 million 9.42 $163.94 million $4.17 50.12 Function(x) $4.51 million 0.13 -$61.86 million N/A N/A

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Function(x).

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Function(x) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management. A&T segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities.

About Function(x)

Function(x) Inc. operates Wetpaint.com, an online destination for entertainment news for millennial women covering the latest in television, music, and pop culture. The company also offers daily fantasy sports experience both directly to consumers and to businesses desiring turnkey solutions. In addition, it operates Rant, a digital publisher that publishes original content in 13 different verticals, primarily sports, entertainment, pets, cars, and food; and Choose Digital, a digital marketplace platform that allows companies to incorporate digital content into existing rewards and loyalty programs in support of marketing and sales initiatives. The company was formerly known as DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Function(x) Inc. in June 2016. Function(x) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

