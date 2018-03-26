Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Copart worth $30,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 38.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,776,000 after buying an additional 1,274,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,869,000 after buying an additional 370,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,082,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 247,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ CPRT) opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $11,537.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

