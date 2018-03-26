Corium International (CORI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corium International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1240662238936 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Corium International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CORI shares. ValuEngine raised Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Corium International (NASDAQ CORI) opened at $11.25 on Monday. Corium International has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 403.15% and a negative net margin of 148.07%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $595,640.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/corium-international-cori-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.