TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,380,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,971 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,769,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $130,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,660,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,324,000 after purchasing an additional 992,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,309,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $259,225,000 after purchasing an additional 980,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

TJX Companies Inc (TJX) opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50,508.32, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at $35,535,168.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/26/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-buys-22182-shares-of-tjx-companies-inc-tjx-updated.html.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.